Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Down 4.1%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.43 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.16). Approximately 403,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 561,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of £43.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.80.

Kanabo Group Company Profile (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.