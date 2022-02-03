Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 8.3%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several research analysts have commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

