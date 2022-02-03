Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $109.32 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

