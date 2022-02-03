Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $850,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KRTX opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.76 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

