Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

