Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 23,855 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

