Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $396.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

