Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

