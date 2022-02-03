Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

