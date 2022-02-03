Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $248.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.