Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $501.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.86. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

