Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 926.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

