Kellogg (K) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

