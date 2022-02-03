Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE K opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

