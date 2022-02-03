KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

