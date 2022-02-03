KeyCorp Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $235.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.62.

NYSE PXD opened at $223.48 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.25 and a 12 month high of $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

