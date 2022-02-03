KeyCorp Comments on Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

