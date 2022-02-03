KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.