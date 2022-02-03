KeyCorp Weighs in on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $164.32 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

