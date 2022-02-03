KeyCorp Weighs in on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.38 per share for the year.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.28. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,733,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.