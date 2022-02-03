KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,391.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $44,391.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

