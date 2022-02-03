Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,457 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 78,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

