Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

