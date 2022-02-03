Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 1,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,340,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $8,838,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

