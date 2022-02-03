Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KTYCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Kits Eyecare has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTYCF. decreased their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

