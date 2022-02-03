Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOJAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kojamo Oyj from €23.30 ($26.18) to €22.75 ($25.56) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

