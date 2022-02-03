Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

