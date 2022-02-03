Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.