Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 16,789 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $205.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

