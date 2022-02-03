Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.69. 4,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

