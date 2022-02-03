Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 7,273 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 43,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

