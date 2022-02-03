KWB Wealth Acquires New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $205.10. 17,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

