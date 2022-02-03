L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.61. 12,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

