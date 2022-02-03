L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 62.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 2.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,241. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

