Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 1,699 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,903,080. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.11 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

