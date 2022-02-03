Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $337,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.17. 190,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,453,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

