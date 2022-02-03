Lance Torgerson Sells 6,742 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.33. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

