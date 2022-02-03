Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $518.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

