Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,284 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

