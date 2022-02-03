Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 357,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,032.8% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 151,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 90,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $111.22 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

