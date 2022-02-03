Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,124. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

