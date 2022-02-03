Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. GoDaddy comprises approximately 3.3% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,493 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

