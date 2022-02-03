Lee Capital Holdings LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,061,244,000 after buying an additional 250,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $351.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.71 and a 200 day moving average of $350.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

