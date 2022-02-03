Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.99. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $268.74 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.57.

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

