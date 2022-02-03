Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-$1.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 2,656,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,517. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.