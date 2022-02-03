Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $741,194.71 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $741,194.71 and approximately $358.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,369.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.18 or 0.07196097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00293220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.05 or 0.00744053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00074207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00400273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00240164 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

