LGL Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $11.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.02. 14,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,408. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.45. The firm has a market cap of $220.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

