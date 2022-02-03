Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 25,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after buying an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,580,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of LI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,940. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.