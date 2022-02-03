Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,452,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $102,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

