Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report $677.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,596,595 shares of company stock worth $110,376,578. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

