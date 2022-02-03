LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

